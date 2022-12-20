iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.86. 33,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

