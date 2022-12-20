iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

