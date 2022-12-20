iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,729. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

