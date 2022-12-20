iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

