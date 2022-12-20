iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. 53,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,677. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

