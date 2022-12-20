iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.84. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,398. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

