iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stock Position Lowered by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IYJ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,364 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

