iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Reduced by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 6,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,464. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

