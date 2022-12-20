iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) is Well Done LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $528,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 15,591 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

