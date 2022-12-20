Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €50.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($53.19) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

SHL traded down €0.76 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.34 ($50.36). The stock had a trading volume of 417,173 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.47 and a 200-day moving average of €48.37. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a one year high of €67.44 ($71.74). The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

