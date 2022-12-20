Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 20,348 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 20,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,278.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 33,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

