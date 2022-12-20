Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.