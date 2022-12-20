J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.92.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

