JOE (JOE) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. JOE has a market cap of $46.73 million and $1.41 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $900.64 or 0.05347684 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00496386 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.37 or 0.29411367 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.