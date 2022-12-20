Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 109,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $231.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

