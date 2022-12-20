Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

