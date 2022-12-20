Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,726,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOOG stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

