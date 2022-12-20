Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 214.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.