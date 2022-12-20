Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 214.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.
AMGN opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
