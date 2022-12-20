Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

DVN stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

