Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 622,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 663,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 549,509 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

