Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

