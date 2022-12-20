Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
