Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.1 %

Peloton Interactive Profile

PTON opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $42.46.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.