John Edward Miller Purchases 3,000 Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) Director John Edward Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9,775.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,829,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextPlat Trading Up 25.2 %

NXPL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 10.12. NextPlat Corp has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 57.27% and a negative net margin of 105.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

