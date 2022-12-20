John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Citigroup cut shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.65) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.18) to GBX 237 ($2.88) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.67.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

