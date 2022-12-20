Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113.79 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $113.79 million and approximately $81,006.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014304 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55002166 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,498.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

