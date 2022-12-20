JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.