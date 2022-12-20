Kava Price Reaches $0.73 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $258.87 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 354,111,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,106,832 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

