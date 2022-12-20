Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). 81,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.07).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.75. The firm has a market cap of £133.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,023.81.
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
