Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). 81,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.75. The firm has a market cap of £133.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,023.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Keystone Law Group

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.26), for a total value of £259,800 ($315,597.67). In other news, insider James David Knight purchased 111,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £499,995 ($607,379.74). Also, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.26), for a total value of £259,800 ($315,597.67).

(Get Rating)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.