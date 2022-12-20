Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $279,865.95 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007699 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.45 or 0.05065957 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00497225 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
