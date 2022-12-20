Kin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $285,663.33 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $904.23 or 0.05373352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496362 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
