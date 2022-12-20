KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,387.96 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05420958 USD and is up 63.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,152.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

