Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.14 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $103.14 million and $21,263.15 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

