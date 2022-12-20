KonPay Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $899,963.57 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

