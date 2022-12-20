Kujira Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Kujira has a market cap of $42.65 million and $297,489.82 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $890.99 or 0.05296244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00500590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.75 or 0.29660212 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,202,759 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43403337 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $279,925.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

