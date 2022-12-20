Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,930 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.72. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

