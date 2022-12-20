Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 27,810 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Argan worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Argan Stock Up 0.4 %

Argan Dividend Announcement

NYSE AGX opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.