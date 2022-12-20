Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 12,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

