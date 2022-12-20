Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
Shares of LEGN stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 12,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
