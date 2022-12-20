Legend of RPS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.62 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

