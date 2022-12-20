Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $244.88 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.46.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

