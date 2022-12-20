Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $790.42 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $790.42 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,924,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

