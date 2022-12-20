LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 3,722 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

