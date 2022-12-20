LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

