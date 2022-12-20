LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,293. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

