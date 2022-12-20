LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,098 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

