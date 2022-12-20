LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,660 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 16,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,484. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $104.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

