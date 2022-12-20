LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.65. 9,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.