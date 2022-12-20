Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Purchases 2,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) CEO Julie Smolyansky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $11,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,003.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Julie Smolyansky bought 2,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

LWAY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

