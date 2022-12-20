Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $879.45 or 0.05198313 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00493058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.41 or 0.29213953 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

