Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.9 days.
Lion Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.