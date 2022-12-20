LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.58 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.49 or 0.05224385 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00496798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.18 or 0.29435525 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

